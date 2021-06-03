StockMarketWire.com - The UK services purchasing managers' index rose to 62.9 in May, up from 61.8 in April, according to a 'final' reading by IHS Markit.
That marked the steepest rate of expansion since this series began in January 1998, and was slightly higher than the initial 'flash' reading for May of 61.8.
'Strong inflationary pressures did little to dampen business expectations for the year ahead, with confidence drifting down only slightly since April,' according to the IHS Markit / CIPS UK Services PMI report published Thursday.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.