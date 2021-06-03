StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company targeting Kavango Resources said 'extensive copper and silver targets' had been identified on two of prospecting licences in the Kalahari copper belt, Botswana.
The two licences are held in a joint venture farm-in with LVR GeoExplorers.
The targets were detected as a result of the recent Airborne surveys flown over the LVR project.
The company said it was 'confident' it had identified copper mineralised systems, which would now have to tested through drilling.
'A program of trenching on PL082/2018 and additional soil geochemistry on PL083/2018 is planned prior to a drill program later in the year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
