StockMarketWire.com - Home REIT said it had acquired a further 14 separate portfolios of properties located across England for an aggregate price of £47.1 million.

The properties acquired added a further 314 beds across 31 properties, and were let at a low and sustainable rental level,

The rents received under these leases were subject to annual upward-only rent reviews, index-linked to the Consumer Prices Index, subject to an annual collar and cap of 1%. and 4%, respectively, the company said.

The company's combined portfolio now comprised 603 properties, which can accommodate over 3,330 people and represented a weighted average net initial acquisition yield of 5.8%.




