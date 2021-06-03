StockMarketWire.com - Home REIT said it had acquired a further 14 separate portfolios of properties located across England for an aggregate price of £47.1 million.
The properties acquired added a further 314 beds across 31 properties, and were let at a low and sustainable rental level,
The rents received under these leases were subject to annual upward-only rent reviews, index-linked to the Consumer Prices Index, subject to an annual collar and cap of 1%. and 4%, respectively, the company said.
The company's combined portfolio now comprised 603 properties, which can accommodate over 3,330 people and represented a weighted average net initial acquisition yield of 5.8%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.