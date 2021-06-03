StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 fell 0.6% to 7,064.35 by the close on Thursday with travel stocks under pressure following the UK Government's decision to remove Portugal from its green list of travel destinations for Britons.
In the US the S&P 500 had dipped 0.2% to 4,198.76 by 4.30pm UK time.
The UK services purchasing managers' index rose to 62.9 in May, up from 61.8 in April, according to a 'final' reading by IHS Markit.
Variety goods value retailer B&M European Value Retail hiked its dividend after reporting annual profit that more than doubled as pandemic stockpiling boosted sales.
For the 52 weeks to 27 March 2021, pre-tax profit increased 108.5% to £525.4 million year-on-year as revenue increased 25.9% to £4.80 billion.
Despite the positive news, the company's share price fell 3.9% to 539.4p on weaker forward guidance.
The share price of sports retailer JD Sports Fashion fell 1.1% to 938.6p following the news that it struck a non-binding agreement to sell Netherlands-based subsidiary Sports Unlimited Retail BV to Iberian Sports Retail, its 50.02% subsidiary based in Spain, for €16.5 million.
Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said it had sold its 70% stake in the BC Children's & BC Women's Hospital redevelopment project phase 2 - Teck Acute Care Centre, located in Vancouver, Canada.
The disposal proceeds of £20 million were in excess of the directors' valuation as at 31 December 2020. Its share price fell 1.7% to 310p.
Information services and events firm Informa's share price was down 1.2% to 538.8p as it confirmed it has remained on track to deliver on its guidance this year as its events business continued to recover and its digital services business expanded.
Workspace has reported a pre-tax loss of £235.7 million for the 12 months to the end of March, largely a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its share price fell 3.3% to 882p.
Pennon has reported a 1.2% increase in its underlying revenue for the 2020/21 period, but suffered a 14.2% pre-tax loss when compared with the year prior as the group repositions itself in the market.
In July 2020, the company saw £3.7 billion in net cash proceeds from the sale of Viridor, resulting in a £1.7 billion on disposal. Its share price rose 3.7% to £11.08.
Defence company Chemring raised its dividend after reporting a rise in first-half profit, sending its share price up 5.5% to 332p.
The company also announced the acquisition of Cubica group, which would drive further scale in its growing Roke business.
RA International Group, a specialist provider of complex and integrated remote site services to Humanitarian, Governmental and Commercial organisations globally, has announced the award of a US government contract. The announcement sent its share price up 5.7% to 49.7p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
