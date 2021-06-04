StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Star Phoenix has entered into a conditional fee arrangement with Dentons in relation to the outstanding payable amount due to the company from LandOcean Energy Services.

The CFA stipulates that Dentons have agreed to take on this case on a no win - no fee basis.

Dentons are now preparing arbitration proceedings against LandOcean in the London Court of International Arbitration expected to be filed shortly.


