StockMarketWire.com - Paper packing manufacturer Smurfit Kappa Group has completed the acquisition of Cartones del Pacifico, a leading paper-based packaging company in Peru.
The acquisition expands its footprint in the Americas from 12 to 13 countries.
As part of the transaction, Emusa Group has acquired Smurfit Kappa’s flexible packaging business in El Salvador.
Commenting on the acquisition, Smurfit Kappa Group CEO, Tony Smurfit, said: “The acquisition of Cartones del Pacifico further expands our strategic reach and underscores our growing regional capability in Latin America. With a population of over 30 million, we are delighted to expand our footprint into Peru to help drive future growth.”
Further details about the acquisition have not been disclosed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
