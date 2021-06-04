StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its phase 3 trial showed its breast cancer drug had reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 42% in patients with high-risk early breast cancer.
'In the overall trial population of patients who had completed local treatment and standard neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy, results showed Lynparza reduced the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrences, second cancers or death by 42%,' the company said.
The primary endpoint of the trial was invasive disease-free survival, and key secondary endpoints include overall survival and disease-free survival.
'At the time of this initial data cut-off, fewer deaths had occurred in patients receiving Lynparza, but the difference in overall survival did not reach statistical significance,' the company said.
In a separate announcement, the company said it had appointed Aradhana Sarin as an executive director and chief financial officer.
The appointment is conditional upon closing of AstraZeneca's acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and would be begin on the later of 1 August 2021 or the date of closing the acquisition, which is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021.
Sarin will succeed Marc Dunoyer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
