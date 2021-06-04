StockMarketWire.com - IQ-AI said its subsidiary Imaging Biometrics said Los Angeles County Hospital has purchased IB Clinic, further extending the use of IB's quantitative brain tumour imaging capabilities.
IB's software would be used throughout the entire USC and LA County Hospital network - the hub in the County-run healthcare system which serves over 10 million residents.
