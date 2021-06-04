StockMarketWire.com - Super yacht maintenance company GYG said it extended the deadline that Harwood Capital is required to table an offer for the company to allow more time for due diligence and talks.
Discussions between Harwood Capital and the company and Harwood Capital's due diligence enquiries remain ongoing.
The deadline for Harwood to either make an offer or walk away was extended to 2 July 2021 from from 04 June. The deadline was previously extended from 7 May to 04 June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
