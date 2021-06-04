StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 index opened flat Friday as the UK government's recent decision to remove Portugal from the list of safe-travel destinations continued to weigh on travel-related stocks including airlines.
At 08:46, the FTSE 100 was down 3 points to 7,061.00.
The sluggish start for the index comes as traders await the monthly jobs report from the US.
Mondi has signed a new €750 million 5-year revolving multicurrency credit facility agreement to refinance the existing €750 million facility that was due to mature in July 2022. Its share price opened up by two points at £19.15 per share.
Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its phase 3 trial showed its breast cancer drug had reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 42% in patients with high-risk early breast cancer, while in a separate announcement, the company said it had appointed Aradhana Sarin as an executive director and chief financial officer. It opened up slightly this morning, climbing by 23 points to £79.71 per share.
Power generation businesses ContourGlobal said it has reached an agreement to acquire up to 100% of the shares in Green Hunter, a portfolio of solar photovoltaic assets totalling 18 MW located in Italy for €49.7 million. Its share price fell just shy of 1% to 194p per share.
Rio Tinto has appointed former Treasurer and Aboriginal Affairs Minister in the Western Australian Government Ben Wyatt as a non-executive director. He will join the Board on 1 September 2021. It opened up slightly, climbing by four points to £61.76 per share.
Medical device company Creo Medical reported wider annual losses as increased spend on R&D and commercial activities offset a jump in revenue. Its share price fell by almost 2%, down to 206p per share.
IQ-AI said its subsidiary Imaging Biometrics said Los Angeles County Hospital has purchased IB Clinic, further extending the use of IB's quantitative brain tumour imaging capabilities. It opened up 4%, to 7.80p per share.
Superyacht maintenance company GYG said it extended the deadline that Harwood Capital is required to table an offer for the company to allow more time for due diligence and talks. Its share price is steady at 84p per share.
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company, is in discussions with Vivendi to acquire 10% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Universal Music Group (UMG) for approximately $4 billion, representing an enterprise value of €35 billion for UMG. It opened up just short of 1%, rising to £26.33p per share.
UK-based oil and gas company Hurricane Energy said decided not extended the bareboat charter of the Aoka Mizu FPSO for a period of three years from June 2022 to June 2025 but remained open to negotiating the extension. Its share price opened higher by almost 6%, at 1.25p per share.
Liquid biopsy company Angle confirmed that it has filed a comprehensive response to the questions raised by Food and Drug Administration as it seeks clearance for its Parsortix system in the US. It opened higher by four points, at 131.95p per share. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
