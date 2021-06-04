StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D Pharma said it had completed its target enrollment of 30 patients for part A of its early stage clinical trial of its asthma treatment.

Topline results from part A of the trial are expected to be announced in the second half of 2021.

Patients would receive the company's oral MRx-4DP0004, or placebo twice daily for 12 weeks.




