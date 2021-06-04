StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D Pharma said it had completed its target enrollment of 30 patients for part A of its early stage clinical trial of its asthma treatment.
Topline results from part A of the trial are expected to be announced in the second half of 2021.
Patients would receive the company's oral MRx-4DP0004, or placebo twice daily for 12 weeks.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.