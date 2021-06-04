StockMarketWire.com - Big data technology firm Rosslyn Data Technologies expects to make a loss of around £250,000 for the year ended 30 April 2021, the firm stated in a trading update.
This is despite expected revenue growth during the year of 4% to £7.4 million although investments in infrastructure increased significantly. =
Paul Watts, chief executive, said: "This past financial year has been one of investment, which has provided us with a solid platform on which we can capitalise and grow as the global economy starts to return to some degree of normality.
“I am pleased with how the Group has performed in these challenging times and the gains that we have made through investing in our infrastructure.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
