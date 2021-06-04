StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery and development company Redx Pharma has appointed Ernst & Young as the company's auditor for the financial year ending 30 September 2021.
This follows the conclusion of a competitive tender process led by the company's audit committee.
The appointment of EY for the subsequent financial year will be subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.