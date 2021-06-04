StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery and development company Redx Pharma has appointed Ernst & Young as the company's auditor for the financial year ending 30 September 2021.

This follows the conclusion of a competitive tender process led by the company's audit committee.

The appointment of EY for the subsequent financial year will be subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com