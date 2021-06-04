StockMarketWire.com - Gold and copper exploration and development company KEFI Gold and Copper said it had made 'significant progress' in May on preparations to launch the Tulu Kapi gold project.

The company remained on track to 'commence project commissioning in late 2022 and to reach full production by mid-2023, in line with previous guidance,' the company said.

The annual general is slated for 30 June 2021.


