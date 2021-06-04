StockMarketWire.com - Retail, promotional and brand experience specialist SpaceandPeople has reported an operating loss before non-recurring costs of £2.1 million or the year ended 31 December 2020.
The group also reported a revenue of £2.8 million for the period.
Extended periods of lockdown in the UK and Germany had a fundamental impact on trading during the year, the firm said in its statement.
An annualised cost savings of over £1.0 million was made during the year. During the period, the group disposed of its holdings in SpaceandPeople India.
