StockMarketWire.com - Retail, promotional and brand experience specialist SpaceandPeople has reported an operating loss before non-recurring costs of £2.1 million or the year ended 31 December 2020.

The group also reported a revenue of £2.8 million for the period.

Extended periods of lockdown in the UK and Germany had a fundamental impact on trading during the year, the firm said in its statement.

An annualised cost savings of over £1.0 million was made during the year. During the period, the group disposed of its holdings in SpaceandPeople India.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com