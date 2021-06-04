StockMarketWire.com - Big data technology company Rosslyn Data Technologies’s chief financial officer Ash Mehta will be leaving the group at the end of August to pursue another opportunity.
The firm has commenced a search for a replacement and an announcement will be made in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
