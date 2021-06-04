StockMarketWire.com - The UK construction purchasing managers' index rose to 64.2 in May, up from 61.6 in April, according to IHS Markit.
The market had been expecting a reading of 62.3.
'[T]he UK construction sector remained on a strong recovery path, with output growth reaching its strongest since September 2014,'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
