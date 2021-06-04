StockMarketWire.com - Consumer home-testing healthcare company MyHealthChecked has appointed Gareth Davies as chief financial and operations officer.
Davies succeeds Maddy Kennedy, who joined the Company in October 2019 with a remit to drive the cost efficiencies successfully delivered in 2020.
Davies will take up the position on 4 June 2021 and Kennedy will step down from the board at the same time, but will continue to provide company secretarial support services to the company during a transition period.
Davies most recently served with Welcony Inc, a leader in neurotechnology, as group chief finance & operations officer since 2017.
Prior to Welcony, Davies was finance director & general manager at Flexicare for 11 years from 2006 to 2017.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
