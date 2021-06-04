StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Challenger Energy said drilling of the Saffron-2 appraisal well was in the South-West Peninsula of Trinidad was progressing to plan and had met pre-drill expectations.

'Saffron-2 is proceeding as planned, with the first section of the well successfully completed and logged, on time and on budget,' the company said.

'The next stage of the Saffron-2 well will evaluate the deeper Middle Cruse, and the final stage of the well will evaluate the Lower Cruse,' it added.




