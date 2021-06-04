StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 had dipped a little by lunch as the travel sector continued to struggle in the aftermath of yesterday's decision to remove Portugal from the UK's green list and with the US jobs report due this afternoon.
By midday the index was down 0.1% at 7,055.09.
Mondi has signed a new €750 million 5-year revolving multicurrency credit facility agreement to refinance the existing €750 million facility that was due to mature in July 2022. Its share price was down 0.4% to £19.06.
Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its phase 3 trial showed its breast cancer drug had reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 42% in patients with high-risk early breast cancer, while in a separate announcement, the company said it had appointed Aradhana Sarin as an executive director and chief financial officer.
It was up 0.2% to £79.60.
Power generation businesses ContourGlobal said it has reached an agreement to acquire up to 100% of the shares in Green Hunter, a portfolio of solar photovoltaic assets totalling 18 MW located in Italy for €49.7 million. Its share price fell 1% to 193.6p.
Medical device company Creo Medical reported wider annual losses as increased spend on R&D and commercial activities offset a jump in revenue. Its share price advanced 1% to 212p.
Superyacht maintenance company GYG said it extended the deadline that Harwood Capital is required to table an offer for the company to allow more time for due diligence and talks. Its share price advanced 2.4% to 86p.
UK-based oil and gas company Hurricane Energy said decided not extended the bareboat charter of the Aoka Mizu FPSO for a period of three years from June 2022 to June 2025 but remained open to negotiating the extension. Its share price was 2.2% higher at 1.21p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
