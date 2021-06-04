StockMarketWire.com - Following the general meeting of UK-based telecommunications company, Helios Towers, earlier today, it was announced that the company’s shareholders passed a resolution to acquire the issued share capital of a newly incorporated holding company.
Oman telecommunications will contribute passive tower infrastructure assets (2,890 sites) to the company.
Helios Towers has an extensive tower portfolio across Africa. It develops telecom passive infrastructure and provides services to mobile networks.
It currently owns telecommunication tower sites in Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa and Senegal.
Following recent acquisitions, Helios Towers expects to establish itself in new markets across Africa and the Middle-East, with an increased total site count expected to rise to 15,000.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
