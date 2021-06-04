StockMarketWire.com - Gibraltar-based gold mining company, Wishbone Gold PLC, has announced that its 92km2 Cottesloe Silver Project has been approvaed by the Western Australian Government’s Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.
The approval will allow the drilling of 20 reverse circulation drill holds to depths of 250 metres, designed to test for precarious and base metals mineralisation that have been identified from historical exploration.
Richard Poulden, Wishbone Gold's Chairman, commented:
‘We see the potential for Cottesloe to host both precious metals and base metals based on historic exploration work. As Cottesloe is very close to Red Setter, the Company's exploration consultants Terra Search will run Cottesloe's exploration concurrently with our work at Red Setter and service the exploration efforts from the Telfer based camp.’ The project sits 35km south-east of Wishbone's Red Setter Project in the Patersons Range province of Western Australia.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
