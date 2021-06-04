StockMarketWire.com - UK-based content services provider to the publishing industry, Ingenta plc, has announced that Henrik Holmstrom will be stepping down as a non-executive director of the company, following the AGM on 30 June 2021. Martyn Rose, Chairman said: ‘I have enjoyed working with Henrik over the last four and a half years and thank him for his contribution to the Company. Henrik provided an expert level of technical oversight on the Ingenta product portfolio and used his extensive experience to help guide our future strategy. On behalf of everyone at Ingenta, we wish Henrik the best of luck in his future endeavours.’

Holmstrom previously founded content management company Polopoly in 2000. He developed the business until it was acquired by Atex in 2008.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com