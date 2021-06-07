CH
07/06/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/06/2021 07:30 consumer price index
07/06/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
DE
07/06/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders and turnover
ES
07/06/2021 08:00 industrial production
JP
07/06/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 20 days of month
07/06/2021 06:00 indices of business conditions (preliminary release)
UK
07/06/2021 08:30 Halifax house price index
US
07/06/2021 15:00 employment trends index
07/06/2021 20:00 consumer credit
