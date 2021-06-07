StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired a percentage of the producer royalties to over 100 tracks produced by Steve Levine that included music performed by Louise, 911, Culture Club and the Honeyz.
One Media IP said the deal, for which a sum was not disclosed, was completed under its Harmony iP asset release scheme.
The scheme included software which monitorsed music streams across over 600 music platforms around the world, identifying unauthorised use and copyright infringements.
'For someone who has always been interested in tech, this was a big draw for me,' Levine said.
'Tracking royalties across the online world is extremely complicated ... much better to partner with a company leading the way in this field.'
The acquisition had been funded through the company's existing cash resources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.