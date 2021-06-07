StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing group Omega Diagnostics said details of a Covid-19 test manufacturing contract with the UK government were taking longer than expected to materialise.
Omega said it remained in regular dialogue with the Department of Health and Social Care to provide manufacturing capacity for Covid-19 lateral flow antigen tests.
'Omega is still waiting for confirmation on which test it will be required to manufacture,' it said.
'Omega is not in control of this process and this is taking longer than originally expected but the company will provide a further update once a test is confirmed.'
In the meantime, Omega said it was currently supporting the government with additional cassetting and pouching services for other Covid-19 antigen lateral flow tests that are being deployed in the UK.
The company said as part of the UK government manufacturing contract announced on 11, it had received cash preproduction payments totalling £2.5 million.
'Whilst confirmation from the DHSC of which test to produce has taken longer than we had expected, we are confident that we have the capacity to produce significant volumes of tests once we receive the requisite confirmation from DHSC,' chief executive Colin King said.
'Obviously as soon as this is confirmed we will update shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.