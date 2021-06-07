StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics and cancer therapies group Avacta said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency had confirmed registration of its Covid-19 antigen lateral flow test allowing the company to place the product on the market in the UK.
The company had multiple ongoing commercial discussions with distributors and end user customers in countries that accepted the CE mark for in vitro diagnostic products, the company said.
Avacta expected product registration from a Competent Authority within the EU to follow shortly.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
