StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Westmount Energy welcomed news that drilling operations were recommencing offshore Guynana.
The African nation's Maritime Administration Department had advised that the Stena Carron drillship would restart exploration drilling at the Jabillo-1 wellsite on the Canje Block on 5 June.
Jabillo-1 was the second of three exploration wells scheduled for drilling on the Canje block in 2021.
Westmount held an indirect interest in the Canje Block as a result of its around 7.7% interest in JHI Associates.
'Following a 2018 farm-out to Total, JHI is carried for the drilling of the Jabillo-1 well and is funded for the drilling of additional wells,' it noted.
