StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Arecor Therapeutics said it had signed a formulation study agreement with Par Sterile Products.
Under the agreement, Arecor would use its proprietary formulation technology platform Arestat to develop a single dose, ready-to-use formulation of one of Par's products for intravenous administration.
Par would fund the development work and has the option to acquire the rights to the new proprietary formulation and associated intellectual property under a technology licensing model to further develop and commercialise the product.
'We believe that our Arestat technology has the potential to deliver a new formulation that can support safe medication practices and improve healthcare efficiency to benefit patients,' Arecor said.
