StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant Tesco said it and French rival Carrefour had decided not to extend a purchasing alliance beyond a three-year operational framework agreed in 2018.

The alliance would formally end on 31 December.

'Over the last three years, Tesco and Carrefour have benefited from a number of joint buying opportunities across food and general merchandise categories, enabling access to new suppliers, new sources and new products,' Tesco said.

'Moving forward, both companies have agreed that they will continue this work independently and focus on their own opportunities, building on the experience and the progress made during the alliance period.'

At 8:03am: [LON:TSCO] Tesco PLC share price was 0p at 224.7p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com