StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant Tesco said it and French rival Carrefour had decided not to extend a purchasing alliance beyond a three-year operational framework agreed in 2018.
The alliance would formally end on 31 December.
'Over the last three years, Tesco and Carrefour have benefited from a number of joint buying opportunities across food and general merchandise categories, enabling access to new suppliers, new sources and new products,' Tesco said.
'Moving forward, both companies have agreed that they will continue this work independently and focus on their own opportunities, building on the experience and the progress made during the alliance period.'
At 8:03am: [LON:TSCO] Tesco PLC share price was 0p at 224.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.