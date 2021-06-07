StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation operator Empiric Student Property said that bookings to date for the 2021/22 academic year remain behind pre-Covid-19 cycles.

Current bookings for the 2021/22 academic year were 40%, and the sales cycle for the 2021/22 academic year was expected to be 'significantly' back ended as the benefits of the lifting of restrictions by the UK Government take effect.

Revenue occupancy for the current 2020/21 academic year remained at 65%, with rent collection in line with the usual collection profile and the physical occupancy level in its buildings was currently approximately 67% of total operational rooms.

The company also announced the £11.05 million sale of an asset in Exeter, ahead of the latest book value at 31 December 2020.


