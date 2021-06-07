StockMarketWire.com - UK gas company IOG confirmed that the Blythe and Southwark gas platforms, which will operate as normally unmanned installations, had been installed at their respective offshore field locations in Q2, in line with the project schedule.
'These facilities are integral to our infrastructure-led hub strategy and form a pivotal link between our co-owned and operated offshore pipeline network and our onshore Thames Reception Facilities at Bacton Terminal,' the company said.
'This installation is the final element of the EPCI contract we awarded last year to HSM Offshore, with whom we are pleased to have collaborated successfully to bring these platforms to fruition,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
