StockMarketWire.com - Wood building products maker Accsys said the lead contractor for the for the construction of the Tricoya plant at Hull, was seeking to terminate its contract owing to the impact of the pandemic.
'The purported termination may now result in Tricoya UK taking over earlier than previously anticipated the completion of the final stages of construction and subsequent commissioning,' the company said.
'This may be with or without assistance of a new lead contractor given the advanced status of the project,' it added,
At 8:28am: [LON:AXS] Accsys Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 92.4p
