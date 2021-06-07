StockMarketWire.com - Marble quarrying and finishing company Fox Marble reported wider losses as revenue was hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on block sales.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to €2.9 million from €2.5 million year-on-year as revenue fell to €715,900 from €1.4 million.

The fall in the selling price per square meter for block material had been driven by the disruption of COVID 19 on the international block market.






