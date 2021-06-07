StockMarketWire.com - Marble quarrying and finishing company Fox Marble reported wider losses as revenue was hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on block sales.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to €2.9 million from €2.5 million year-on-year as revenue fell to €715,900 from €1.4 million.
The fall in the selling price per square meter for block material had been driven by the disruption of COVID 19 on the international block market.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.