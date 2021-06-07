StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said it had upped its stake Sydney-listed Southern Gold to 19.1%.
Metal Tiger had purchased 3 million Southern Gold shares at A$0.075 per share, for a total of around A$225,000.
Southern Gold owned a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in South Korea that were largely greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in the south-west of the country.
At 8:41am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 20.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
