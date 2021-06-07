StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Mkango Resources said it had agreed with Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe, known as Pulway, to work together towards development of a rare earth separation plant in Poland.
A new Polish wholly owned subsidiary of Mkango, Mkango Polska, had been established and Jaroslaw Pączek had been appointed as country director.
Mkango Resources said Pulway was part of The Grupa Azoty Group, the European Union's second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers, and a major chemicals producer.
The parties have signed an exclusive lease option agreement for a site adjacent to Pulway's large-scale fertiliser and chemicals complex at Pulawy in Poland.
Engagement with financial institutions was underway to accelerate development, and additional strategic partnerships, downstream developments and marketing opportunities were being evaluated.
At 8:46am: [LON:MKA] Mkango Resources Ltd Cmn Shs Npv Di share price was 0p at 9.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.