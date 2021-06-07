StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources declared an initial exploration target for the Thule Black Sands ilmenite project in northern Greenland.
The initial exploration target for the project of 70-to-300Mt - equating to a range of between 3 to 33 million tonnes of contained ilmenite.
'This exploration target is due to be tested in a forthcoming drilling programme,' it added.
'If the next round of drilling is able to prove up just the lower end of this range, even that would represent an almost three times increase on our current figures,' it added.
