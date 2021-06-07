StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Aex Gold said it had made further progress on its drilling campaign at its Nalunaq property in South Greenland.

A team of geologists and drilling engineers arrived on site and were commencing work to further develop the company's understanding of the area to the south west of the deposit, thought to be a parallel structure, and known as Valley Block.

This area had previously demonstrated good continuity of the Main Vein through extensive drilling between 2017-2020 and returned high-grade gold intersections.

'A further programme of additional exploration over the wider portfolio is also scheduled for the current year. This will focus on nine targets, of which three are potentially large gold prospects,' the company said.




