StockMarketWire.com - Oncology and fibrosis focused Nuformix said it had received a notice of allowance in the US for a key patent.
The patent application was related to NXP002, the company's pre-clinical lead asset and a potential novel inhaled treatment for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
It was a repurposed, new form of the drug tranilast, to be delivered in an inhaled formulation.
Nuformix had filed two patent applications on new crystalline forms of tranilast, one of which has been granted globally.
A second patent application had now been allowed in the US and also been approved for the 'patent prosecution highway', which may accelerate examination in other countries.
'I am very pleased that we have received this Notice of Allowance from the US Patent Office meaning that this patent will proceed to be issued,' cheif executive Anne Brindley said.
'This is an important endorsement of Nuformix's discoveries and also strengthens the patent estate for our lead asset NXP002.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
