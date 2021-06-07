StockMarketWire.com - Lead-zinc and silver developer Europa Metals hailed 'excellent' results from its pre-feasibility study drilling programme at its Toral project in Spain.
Significant intersections were recorded from drill holes TOD-028, 029, 030 & 031, included 2.4 meters at 10.58% ZnEq(PbAg) and 20.45 meters at 2.68% ZnEq(PbAg).
'The current infill drilling campaign is seeking to improve the company's understanding of the deposit to assess the potential for increasing future production in the early years of the planned mine life thereby enhancing the project's pay-back period and profitability,' the company said.
'Today's assay results are excellent and we look forward to incorporating a new resource zone into the early years of potential future production at Toral,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.