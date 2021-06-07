StockMarketWire.com - Lead-zinc and silver developer Europa Metals hailed 'excellent' results from its pre-feasibility study drilling programme at its Toral project in Spain.

Significant intersections were recorded from drill holes TOD-028, 029, 030 & 031, included 2.4 meters at 10.58% ZnEq(PbAg) and 20.45 meters at 2.68% ZnEq(PbAg).

'The current infill drilling campaign is seeking to improve the company's understanding of the deposit to assess the potential for increasing future production in the early years of the planned mine life thereby enhancing the project's pay-back period and profitability,' the company said.

'Today's assay results are excellent and we look forward to incorporating a new resource zone into the early years of potential future production at Toral,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com