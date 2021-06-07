StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and energy component maker Senior said it had won an additional contract worth more than $8 million from Bruce Power as a key supplier for their major component replacement project.

The most recent contract brought total awards on the project over the past two years to more than US $18 million.

The majority of project activity was taking place across 2021 and 2022 when final delivery was scheduled.

The scope of the contracts was to supply replacement bellows expansion joints for critical equipment in the primary and secondary circuits for reactor units.

The work would be performed at the Senior Flexonics facility in Ontario, Canada and Senior Flexonics Pathway facility in Texas, US.


