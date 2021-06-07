StockMarketWire.com - Reconstruction Capital II Ltd. has announced its annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Reconstruction Capital II is a closed-ended investment company created to invest in private and listed equity securities and fixed-income securities.

The company – headquartered in the Cayman Islands – has announced the following financial highlights following the publication of its financial reports:

Shares were priced at €0.1586, a 9.38% increase from the previous year.

At the end of December 2020, investments held under Private Equity totalled €20.25million, 14.3% more than the 2019 valuation.


