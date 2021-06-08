StockMarketWire.com -

DE

08/06/2021 07:00 industrial production index
08/06/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment


EU

08/06/2021 10:00 employment
08/06/2021 10:00 GDP and main aggregates estimate


FR

08/06/2021 07:45 balance of payments
08/06/2021 07:45 foreign trade


IE

08/06/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover


IT

08/06/2021 09:00 retail sales


JP

08/06/2021 00:50 balance of payments
08/06/2021 00:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates
08/06/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey


UK

08/06/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor


US

08/06/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
08/06/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

