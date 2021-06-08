StockMarketWire.com - Wagamama owner Restaurant Group said chairman Debbie Hewitt would stand down at the end of 2021 to become chairman of the English Football Association.
The company said it had commenced a formal process to recruit a successor led by senior director Graham Clemett.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
