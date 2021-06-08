StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary drugs company Dechra Pharmaceuticals said it expected full-year revenue to be ahead of current market expectations.
The company said it was increasingly confident that a strong recent performance would continue for the rest of this financial year, citing a completion of a UK pre-Brexit inventory unwind and the further easing of lockdown restrictions.
The strong performance reported for the first seven months of the current financial year, had continued to benefit from 'strong market fundamentals as well as lower underlying selling, general and administration costs as a result of COVID-19,' the company said.
'Trading was likely to be distributed more evenly than previously guided between the first and second halves of the financial year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.