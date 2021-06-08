StockMarketWire.com - Fryer management and services provider Filta said it continued to experience an increasing level of demand for its services, particularly in the US, where the reopening of the restaurant and hospitality sector led to record revenue in April.
In the US, the hospitality and leisure sectors were reopening quicker than previously anticipated.
Filta's US franchisees delivered a record $4.6 million of network revenue in April, up from $3.1 million in January and well ahead of April 2019's $4.3 million, when $52 million was achieved in the full year.
'In the US, our revenue run-rate is now ahead of pre-Covid levels and we were delighted to deliver record network revenue in April,' the company said.
'With a majority of our largest customers expected to have reopened during the third quarter, we expect further revenue growth in the second half of the year,' it added.
In the UK, the reopening of the leisure and hospitality sector had been more cautious than in the US but was now 'gathering momentum,' the company said.
In Europe, although the vaccine rollout had been slower, the hospitality and leisure sectors are now beginning to reopen.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
