StockMarketWire.com - Plant-based polymers maker Itaconix reported revenue increased by 39% for the first five months of 2021 over the same period in 2020, driven by strong growth in odour control and detergents.
Product volumes in odour control applications were leading revenue growth in early 2021, while revenue in personal care applications for the first five months of 2021, were slightly less than the same period in 2020 as 'shipments in the last part of 2020 met customer needs during the lockdowns in North America and Europe,' the company said.
Product volumes in detergent applications increased for the first five months of 2021 over the same period in 2020 despite 'order delays in North America from disruptions in the supply of other detergent ingredients,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
