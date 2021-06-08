StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Panthera Resources said assay results for recent drilling at Paimasa, Nigeria would be delayed while it conducts additional testing.

Certain samples were now subject to re-assay by accelerated cyanide leach, reflecting anomalies between the fire assays and certain check assays that were performed with Leachwell.

'The Leachwell sample size is considerably larger and should provide a more reliable assay where there is a coarse gold fraction,' Panthera said.


