Early stage financial services investor B.P. Marsh & Partners reported a rise in annual profit as net asset value was boosted by increased in the value of its portfolio.

For the year ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £13.7 million from £12.3 million year-on-year and net asset value increased 9.5% to £149.9 million.

The equity value of the portfolio climbed by £12.9 million to £131.0 million.

The company recommended an unchanged distribution of 2.44 pence per share to shareholders.




