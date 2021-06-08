StockMarketWire.com - Early stage financial services investor B.P. Marsh & Partners reported a rise in annual profit as net asset value was boosted by increased in the value of its portfolio.
For the year ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £13.7 million from £12.3 million year-on-year and net asset value increased 9.5% to £149.9 million.
The equity value of the portfolio climbed by £12.9 million to £131.0 million.
The company recommended an unchanged distribution of 2.44 pence per share to shareholders.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.