StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Xpediator upgraded is annual earnings guidance, citing strong demand at all three of its divisions over the first five months of 2021.
Xpediator said parts of its transport and logistics & warehousing divisions that had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic were now all trading positively.
'As with many logistics businesses, trading at Xpediator is seasonal with the majority of profit made in the second half of the year,' it said.
'That said, given current positive trading trends, the board believes the business is well placed to exceed market forecasts for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.'
Xpediator said it benefitted profitably, as expected, from Brexit.
'While cross-channel freight-forwarding volumes have been lower, reflecting the decisions by some clients to find alternative sourcing arrangements than the UK, the additional paperwork associated with the new custom control processes has led to additional revenue and the net result has been positive for the group,' it explained.
At 9:08am: [LON:XPD] Xpediator Plc share price was 0p at 24.5p
